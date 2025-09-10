Loveforce International Releases Two Great Records on One Epic Day
On Friday, September 12, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles, one by Billy Ray Charles and the other by Honey Davis.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 12, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One single is by Billy Ray Charles. The Other is by Honey Davis.
Indie Soul Singer-Songwriter Billy Ray Charles’ “On The Bad Side Of Town” is Old School, Retro Soul song. It has the instrumentation, (Charles plays lead guitar as well as all of the vocals), vocal delivery, and chorus that are found in classic soul records. It also has the type of lyrical story, that draws the listener in and provides a satisfying payoff.
The new Digital Music Single by Bluesman Honey Davis, is entitled “You Know I Love You Baby” It is an Indie, Chicago Blues song with a touch of rock and a touch of Soul. A solid, steady beat and a rocking electric guitar bring the music. A strong, steady voice belts out the melody. The lyric explains why a man appreciates and loves his woman. All of these elements combined attempt to create a mix that is makes a great recording.
“Mark Friday, September 12 in your calendars” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “On that epic day, we are releasing two Digital Music Singles by our two top selling artists and we believe both singles, are destined to become classics,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
