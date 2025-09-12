Author Roxanne Arvizu’s New Book, "Prince the Poet: Becoming the Bard," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Butterfly Who Accepts His Gift of Writing Poetry
Recent release “Prince the Poet: Becoming the Bard: A Tribute to Prince Rogers Nelson Introducing: Audrey Hepuuuurn his Trusty Tuxie” from Page Publishing author Roxanne Arvizu is a captivating tale that centers around Prince, a butterfly who longs to write but is embarrassed of his special gift of rhyming words. With the help of his friend Audrey, Prince learns to accept his special rhyming talent.
Los Angeles, CA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Roxanne Arvizu, who holds nine certificates in various types of yoga from both YogaWorks and Yoga West, including 200 hour hatha, barre, yoga for seniors, and yoga for children, has completed her new book, “Prince the Poet: Becoming the Bard: A Tribute to Prince Rogers Nelson Introducing: Audrey Hepuuuurn his Trusty Tuxie”: a riveting story of a butterfly who must learn to embrace his special skill of rhyming words and writing poetry.
“Prince the Poet is back and filled with adventure!” writes Arvizu. “Our butterfly bard discovers that when he recognizes a strength as a unique gift instead of something to be embarrassed of, it is not just half the battle—it’s the entire war! With the help of his mentor, a cat named Audrey, together they discover life’s truths. Standing up to bullies is always necessary, and being yourself is the key to your very own treasure chest of gold! Let your stars align and the magic begin!”
Published by Page Publishing, Roxanne Arvizu’s engaging tale will inspire readers of all ages to embrace who they are, allowing their special gifts to shine through in order to make the world a place of kindness and respect. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator L.L. Tisdel, “Prince the Poet: Becoming the Bard” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them to revisit this inspiring tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Prince the Poet: Becoming the Bard: A Tribute to Prince Rogers Nelson Introducing: Audrey Hepuuuurn his Trusty Tuxie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
