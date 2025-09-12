Author Roxanne Arvizu’s New Book, "Prince the Poet: Becoming the Bard," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Butterfly Who Accepts His Gift of Writing Poetry

Recent release “Prince the Poet: Becoming the Bard: A Tribute to Prince Rogers Nelson Introducing: Audrey Hepuuuurn his Trusty Tuxie” from Page Publishing author Roxanne Arvizu is a captivating tale that centers around Prince, a butterfly who longs to write but is embarrassed of his special gift of rhyming words. With the help of his friend Audrey, Prince learns to accept his special rhyming talent.