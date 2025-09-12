Author Sarah Mullin, MA’s New Book, "An Open Letter to Today's Postmillennials," Aims to Ask Tough Questions Surrounding the Postmillennialist Belief of Christ’s Return

Recent release “An Open Letter to Today's Postmillennials” from Covenant Books author Sarah Mullin, MA is a thought-provoking read that dares to explore unanswered questions concerning Postmillennialism. Specifically, Mullin ponders whether the belief that Christ’s return can only be achievable through complete societal transformation ignores prominent and vital aspects of Scripture.