Author Sarah Mullin, MA’s New Book, "An Open Letter to Today's Postmillennials," Aims to Ask Tough Questions Surrounding the Postmillennialist Belief of Christ’s Return
Recent release “An Open Letter to Today's Postmillennials” from Covenant Books author Sarah Mullin, MA is a thought-provoking read that dares to explore unanswered questions concerning Postmillennialism. Specifically, Mullin ponders whether the belief that Christ’s return can only be achievable through complete societal transformation ignores prominent and vital aspects of Scripture.
New Boston, NH, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Mullin, MA, who holds a BA in psychology from Sacramento State University and an MA in Recovery Care from Fuller Theological Seminary, has completed her new book, “An Open Letter to Today's Postmillennials”: an eye-opening and honest look at criticisms of Postmillennialism that highlight the belief’s antithetical position to Biblical teachings.
Author Sarah Mullin’s practice, BeTransformed Counseling, is focused on helping her clients become true disciples of Christ and align their worldview with His. She has had a lifelong interest in the study of eschatology and prophecy. Sarah and her husband, David, live in the great state of New Hampshire, where they work at developing a self-sufficient homestead.
“The end-time eschatological position known as Postmillennialism has been growing in recent years,” writes Mullin. “Its presentation as the only ‘positive’ eschatological position that incorporates a strong focus on changing our failing culture, along with the sheer enthusiasm of its adherents can be very contagious to a young Christian bombarded on all sides with secularism. But does Postmillennialism offer to us the eschatological hope of the apostles? Is it inherently a position born out of the full witness of Scripture, or does it ignore major biblical themes and utilize problematic scriptural interpretation in an attempt to uphold its particulars? In ‘An Open Letter To Today’s Postmillennials’, these questions are explored—questions that Postmillennialism never seems to answer. These questions must be adequately addressed by today’s adherents of Postmillennialism for the position to maintain any semblance of credibility.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Mullin, MA’s new book will help readers gain a better understanding of what Postmillennialism is, and how this belief of when Christ returns has flaws that must be addressed as the belief continues to grow. Thoroughly researched and candid, “An Open Letter to Today’s Postmillennials” is a vital resource for those curious about the validity of the eschatological position known as Postmillennialism.
Readers can purchase “An Open Letter to Today's Postmillennials” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
