Author Itana Gamada’s New Book, “My Journey: From a Rural-Bred Child to an Ardent Oromo Nationalist,” Follows the Author’s Lifelong Fight for Oromo Nationalism
Recent release “My Journey: From a Rural-Bred Child to an Ardent Oromo Nationalist” from Covenant Books author Itana Gamada is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life from a humble Oromo village upbringing to becoming a prominent figure in the global Oromo nationalist movement.
Silver Spring, MD, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Itana Gamada has completed his new book, “My Journey: From a Rural-Bred Child to an Ardent Oromo Nationalist”: a thrilling memoir that documents the author’s journey to become a prominent figure within the Oromo nationalist movement.
In “My Journey: From Rural Bred Childhood to an Ardent Oromo Nationalist,” author Itana Gamada shares his incredible life story, from his humble beginnings in a small Oromo village to becoming an influential figure in the global Oromo nationalist movement. In this deeply personal memoir, Itana provides a unique perspective on the political and social issues that shaped his homeland, Oromia, and recounts his own experiences as a leader in organizations like the Union of Oromo Students in North America (UONA) and the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF). With a focus on the resilience of the Oromo people, the book offers readers both a touching personal history and an insightful look at the broader struggle for Oromo self-determination.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Itana Gamada’s new book stands as a powerful testament to the unyielding pursuit of freedom and human rights, making it a must-read for those interested in personal narratives of political activism and national liberation.
Readers can purchase “My Journey: From a Rural-Bred Child to an Ardent Oromo Nationalist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
