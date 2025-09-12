Author Itana Gamada’s New Book, “My Journey: From a Rural-Bred Child to an Ardent Oromo Nationalist,” Follows the Author’s Lifelong Fight for Oromo Nationalism

Recent release “My Journey: From a Rural-Bred Child to an Ardent Oromo Nationalist” from Covenant Books author Itana Gamada is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life from a humble Oromo village upbringing to becoming a prominent figure in the global Oromo nationalist movement.