Author Kathy Simmons-Davis’s New Book, “‘My Daddy Says,’ I Am a Princess,” Follows a Young Girl Who Relies on God’s Word to Face Different Situations in Life

Recent release “‘My Daddy Says,’ I Am a Princess” from Covenant Books author Kathy Simmons-Davis is a stirring and heartfelt story of a young girl named Kaylee, who goes to spend a week with her grandparents in Texas. While there, Kaylee encounters different challenges and situations that inspire her to remember God’s Holy Word from the Bible to see her through it all.