Author Kathy Simmons-Davis’s New Book, “‘My Daddy Says,’ I Am a Princess,” Follows a Young Girl Who Relies on God’s Word to Face Different Situations in Life
Recent release “‘My Daddy Says,’ I Am a Princess” from Covenant Books author Kathy Simmons-Davis is a stirring and heartfelt story of a young girl named Kaylee, who goes to spend a week with her grandparents in Texas. While there, Kaylee encounters different challenges and situations that inspire her to remember God’s Holy Word from the Bible to see her through it all.
New York, NY, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Simmons-Davis, a women’s small group leader at her home church in the Austin, Texas, area, has completed her new book, “‘My Daddy Says,’ I Am a Princess”: a charming story that explores how God’s word helps a young girl face life’s challenges during a weeklong visit to her grandparents' house.
Author Kathy Simmons-Davis graduated from Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, Oklahoma, with a bachelor of science degree. Additionally, she holds a master of biblical studies from Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado. Kathy has served in various ministries over the years, including children’s director for seven years. Kathy has been happily married to her husband and greatest supporter, Jeff, for over forty years. Together, they have two beautiful adult daughters, and have been blessed with three adorable grandchildren and counting.
“The phrase ‘My Daddy Says’ refers to the written Word in the Bible, spoken by God Himself,” writes Kathy. “His words are true because He said it. God’s words are promises and covenants to His children, and His Word will perform what He says it will. Princess Kaylee shares this truth of ‘My Daddy Says’ with her grandparents during a weeklong adventure at their home in Texas. Confronted by different situations on her adventure, Princess Kaylee depends on God’s Word to help her. Whether she’s scared in a storm, intimidated on the playground, or feeling unloved by her friends, she believes and trusts the written scriptures in the Bible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathy Simmons-Davis’s new book invites readers to follow along and witness how Princess Kaylee trusts God’s written Word, bringing the Scriptures to life for them in a new way. Through sharing her story, Kathy hopes to inspire readers of all ages to open themselves up to God’s promises, changing their lives through listening to His Word each and every day.
Readers can purchase “‘My Daddy Says,’ I Am a Princess” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
