Author D. E. Nelson’s New Book, "The Devil's Den," Centers Around a Young Woman’s Quest to Track Down the Killer Responsible for Her Roommate's Disappearance
Recent release “The Devil's Den” from Newman Springs Publishing author D. E. Nelson is a compelling and engaging work that follows Phoenix Gerard, a young woman who moves to New York in order to start over but quickly finds her new life unraveling after her roommate goes missing and it is discovered that it may be linked to the serial killer currently on the loose in the city.
Bradenton, FL, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D. E. Nelson, a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she minored in creative writing, has completed her new book, “The Devil's Den”: a gripping story that follows a young woman who, after moving to New York for a fresh start, finds herself caught in the crossfires of a serial killer’s rampage after her roommate goes missing.
Originally from southern Florida, author D. E. Nelson grew up surrounded and enthralled by literature. She wrote her first, unpublished short story in middle school and hasn’t abandoned her writer’s pen ever since. The author desires to share the miniature worlds that reside in her imagination, and she hopes it brings her readers a blissful escape.
“Following a tragedy in her hometown, Phoenix Gerard decides to start fresh in New York,” writes Nelson. “Despite the fact there is a serial killer running rampant in the city, the move comes with little to no challenges. That is until her beloved roommate goes missing. The only question that remains is ‘Will Phoenix lose herself in search for revenge, or will she lose her life?’ The outcome is impossible to predetermine when one plays a game of cat and mouse with a psychopath. Then again, Phoenix isn’t exactly the epitome of sanity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D. E. Nelson’s riveting tale is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Phoenix’s story slowly unfolds and she delves deeper and deeper into the mind of the dangerous killer running around New York. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Nelson weaves a spine-tingling mystery that will have readers spellbound, with an ending that will remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Devil's Den” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
