Author Erik J. Miller’s New Book, "The Farmer and the Fox," is a Captivating Story of a Farmer Who Sets Off in Search of a Mystic Fox That Could Help Cure Him

Recent release “The Farmer and the Fox” from Newman Springs Publishing author Erik J. Miller is a stirring and heartfelt tale that centers around a farmer, who begins to feel ill as evil grows inside of him. Longing to cure this evil and return to his life, the farmer sets out on a journey to find a mystic fox that might be the answer to his problem, overcoming countless obstacles along the way.