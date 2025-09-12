Kenneth Ray Gay Jr.’s, “Sonnie Boy,” Recounts The Story Of His Father, His Family’s Resilience During His Adolescence, And Their Perseverance In 1940s Palm River
Brandon, FL, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenneth Ray Gay Jr., a father of two, a native of the Tampa Bay area, and a former Hillsborough County teacher and administrator for Hillsborough County Schools. He has finished his latest book, Sonnie Boy: a heartfelt and compelling work of historical adolescent fiction inspired by his father’s childhood experiences. The story follows a family in Palm River, their struggles growing up in the 1940s, and how they overcame adversity with grit, determination, and strong family bonds.
Kenneth earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Florida, a master’s in administrative education, an educational specialist degree in reading, and a doctorate in child and youth studies from Nova Southeastern University. After retiring from education, he began working with Tampa Bay’s nonprofit More Health, where he continues to give health and safety presentations to elementary-age children. He also serves as a historical docent with the Florida Fair Authority’s Cracker Country and as Clerk of Session at First Presbyterian Church of Brandon.
“Life’s hard lessons, along with the tenacity of a rural Florida family living along the mystic Palm River, prepared Sonnie for the adversity of the Summer of 1944,” shares Kenneth. “The sudden, no-name storm that year was no match for him or his family’s resilience, even without their supportive patriarch, Daddy. Daily life was challenging for this family of limited means, but they discovered that by working and playing together, they were wealthy in ways that mattered most and could withstand any hardships thrown their way. Daddy had prepared them well!”
Published by Fulton Books, Sonnie Boy is a poignant story that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they witness the strengths within one’s familial bonds. Deeply personal and candid, it is sure to keep the pages turning and leave a lasting impression.
Readers can purchase Sonnie Boy at bookstores or online at Apple, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble. Media inquiries: support@fultonbooks.com or 877-210-0816.
