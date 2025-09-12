David Stiasny, MD’s New Book, “The Trivial Pursuit of Happiness (And Lifelong Learning),” is a Charming Tale That Explores the Joys of Pursuing Knowledge Throughout Life
Highland Park, IL, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Stiasny, MD, a general pediatrician who has always loved knowledge and advocates daily for learning in his clinic and at home, has completed his most recent book, “The Trivial Pursuit of Happiness (And Lifelong Learning)”: a heartfelt tale designed to inspire readers of all ages that life is meant to be spent learning new things and discovering new experiences to grow as a person.
Originally from Indiana, where he also attended college and medical school at Indiana University, author David Stiasny, MD, finished his pediatric residency in 2010 in Detroit, and he eventually settled in his wife’s hometown of Highland Park, Illinois, where he currently resides. Reading and trivia have always been a large part of his daily life, culminating with an appearance on “Jeopardy!” in 2002. He is an advocate for educational opportunities and safe, happy learning and living environments for all children regardless of background.
“Learning is important, no matter someone’s age,” writes Dr. Stiasny. “This book shares my love of daily learning with the hope that your child can equally partake in the daily pursuit of learning and the happiness it brings.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Stiasny, MD’s book is inspired by the author’s own lifelong pursuit of knowledge, and will help young readers discover just how powerful learning can be. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr. Stiasny’s story to life, “The Trivial Pursuit of Happiness (And Lifelong Learning)” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Trivial Pursuit of Happiness (And Lifelong Learning)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
