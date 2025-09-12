Byrd Britt’s New Book, “The Aquarium Adventure: A Tales from a Penny Story,” is a Heartfelt Story That Follows Three Friends Who Help a New Student on Their Field Trip
Lumberton, NC, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Byrd Britt, who currently lives in her hometown of Lumberton, North Carolina, has completed her most recent book, “The Aquarium Adventure: A Tales from a Penny Story”: a charming tale that follows three friends named Stevie, Rocko, and Suki, who come to the rescue when a new student from their class goes missing during their trip to the aquarium.
Author Byrd Britt holds a bachelor’s of science degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a master’s of science degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She taught school at the elementary school level and then moved into educational services at several different software companies. She was selected to be listed in the International Who’s Who of Business Professional in 1997. Britt is the USA Pickleball Ambassador for Robeson County and enjoys traveling to play in pickleball tournaments.
“It was National Lucky Penny day, which is May 23, when Stevie, Rocko, and Suki go on a trip to the aquarium with their second grade class,” writes Britt. “Stevie takes Emmie, her lucky penny, with her in hopes of a great adventure. While at the aquarium, they see and learn about clown fish, sea lions, dolphins, and other sea creatures.”
“Stevie had been keeping an eye on the new kid in the class when suddenly she realized that he was no longer with the class. Stevie lets her teacher, Ms. Montgomery, know that Silas has gone missing. Rocko and Suki join Stevie along with Mr. Max as they go in search of the missing student.
“‘The Aquarium Adventure’ is an exciting and colorful picture book where Stevie, Rocko, and Suki make a new friend while learning about different sea animals.”
Published by Fulton Books, Byrd Britt’s book is the third installment in the author’s “Tales from a Penny” series, and will captivate readers of all ages with its heartfelt message on friendship and caring for others.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Aquarium Adventure: A Tales from a Penny Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
