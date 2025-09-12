Kimmaly Bigler’s New Book, "Pete Finds A Home," is a Charming Story of a Stuffed Dragon Named Pete Who Longs to be Taken Home from His Store to His Forever Home
Mesa, AZ, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kimmaly Bigler, who resides in Phoenix, Arizona, with her family and is currently working on her doctoral studies, has completed her most recent book, “Pete Finds A Home”: a heartwarming tale about a little pink dragon named Pete who learns to embrace patience and wait for good things to come.
Bigler begins her tale, “In a cozy little store shelf, everyone knew Pete was not the king of patience.
“Every morning, as the store got ready to open, Pete waited eagerly for someone special to take him home.
“Pete couldn’t wait any longer; he jumped into a stranger’s shopping cart, ignoring his friend’s warning.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kimmaly Bigler’s book is partly inspired by the author’s love of creating worlds and stories where children can explore their feelings, as well as her passion for turning everyday occurrences into magical stories. With colorful artwork and a message on the importance of patience, “Pete Finds A Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pete Finds A Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
