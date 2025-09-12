James Mack’s Newly Released “The Household CEO” is a Practical and Empowering Guide to Mastering Everyday Life Skills and Financial Decisions
“The Household CEO: Home Economics for Everyone” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Mack is an insightful and approachable resource that equips readers with the tools to confidently manage home and family life through real-world advice, personal experience, and financial literacy.
Greenwich, CT, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Household CEO: Home Economics for Everyone”: a thoughtful and accessible guidebook blending life experience with practical instruction to empower readers in their roles as leaders of their households. “The Household CEO: Home Economics for Everyone” is the creation of published author, James Mack, a husband, father of four daughters, and former military officer who now runs a real estate investing firm in Connecticut. He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 2005, served in the Navy and Army until 2014, then earned a master’s in business from NYU Stern focusing on finance and real estate. After working in finance, he left in 2021 to start his own firm and gain more family flexibility. Drawing from his military background, education, and personal experiences with investing, budgeting, and home projects, he wrote a book aimed at helping people become informed “household CEOs” in managing family decisions.
Mack shares, “Household CEO: Home Economics for Everyone is both a common sense manual and a pep talk on the importance and value of assuming responsibility for your household, no matter what stage of life you are in. The book covers a broad range of topics, beginning with how to approach the housing market, a topic especially important as many potential homebuyers face a high price of entry, high interest rates, and low inventory. The book then pivots to more everyday issues such as understanding how a home’s heating and cooling system works, a few meal recipes, and the basics of lawn maintenance. Lastly, the author returns to the financial sphere with a discussion on investing frameworks and products, insurance basics, and how to approach retirement savings. Household CEO: Home Economics for Everyone will enable you to ask the right questions with confidence and make informed, intentional decisions that will have a compounding positive effect.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Mack’s new book offers readers a unique combination of personal narrative, professional insight, and practical advice to help navigate the complex responsibilities of modern household leadership.
Consumers can purchase “The Household CEO: Home Economics for Everyone” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Household CEO: Home Economics for Everyone,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
