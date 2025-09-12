Dr. Brianna Livesay Thayakaran’s Newly Released "Quantum Trinity" is an Innovative Exploration of the Interconnectedness of Science, Spirituality, and Holistic Healing
“Quantum Trinity: Revealing the Cosmic Pod That Ties God, Neuroscience, and Chinese Medicine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Brianna Livesay Thayakaran is a thought-provoking and deeply integrative work that bridges ancient wisdom and modern science to illuminate the unity of body, mind, and spirit.
Owings Mills, MD, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Quantum Trinity: Revealing the Cosmic Pod That Ties God, Neuroscience, and Chinese Medicine”: a pioneering and insightful work that invites readers into a multidimensional understanding of health, consciousness, and divine connection. “Quantum Trinity: Revealing the Cosmic Pod That Ties God, Neuroscience, and Chinese Medicine” is the creation of published author, Dr. Brianna Livesay Thayakaran, who works as a full-time Doctor of Oriental Medicine both in private practice and integrative hospital settings. Her passion for patient education and empowerment surpasses the walls of the clinical bounds as she dedicates her life to challenging and inspiring patients on what they think they know about life, wellness, and spirituality.
Dr. Thayakaran shares, “As the topics of neuroscience, quantum physics, and integrative health all climb in their fields with increasing curiosity, this is the first-of-its-kind book to reveal the converging similarities of them all. The book is both spiritual and scientific, marrying both the ethereal and concrete aspects of life. Touching on various dimensions of life, including personality traits, philosophy, and psychoemotional components, it is vastly interpersonal and speaks to those of many fields, interests, and backgrounds. The book ultimately brings attention to the Oneness of all life’s dimensions from the macroscopic essence of being to the microscopic.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Brianna Livesay Thayakaran’s new book offers a profound invitation to readers to explore the harmony between science and spirit, encouraging a deeper understanding of the self and the universe through a holistic and integrative lens.
Consumers can purchase “Quantum Trinity: Revealing the Cosmic Pod That Ties God, Neuroscience, and Chinese Medicine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Quantum Trinity: Revealing the Cosmic Pod That Ties God, Neuroscience, and Chinese Medicine”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
