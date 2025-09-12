Steven Kamradt’s Newly Released "An Amazing God, An Amazing Life" is a Thought-Provoking Christian Novel That Explores Redemption, Obedience, and the Power of Faith
“An Amazing God, An Amazing Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Kamradt is a powerful fictional account of one man’s extraordinary journey through suffering, transformation, and divine calling, offering inspiration and spiritual insight for readers of all backgrounds.
Crestview, FL, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “An Amazing God, An Amazing Life”: a compelling exploration of divine purpose, human resilience, and unwavering faith. “An Amazing God, An Amazing Life” is the creation of published author, Steven Kamradt, a former music teacher and U.S. Air Force veteran turned Christian author. After a career in violin and viola performance and teaching, medical issues ended his time as a musician, leading him to pursue writing. His works include The Waiting Room, the prequel to An Amazing God, an Amazing Life, and a humorous autobiography, Once a Student, Now a Teacher. Now living in Crestview, Florida, with his wife Carlene and their two dogs, Steve is dedicated to writing Christian fiction and inspirational works, driven by a deep faith and desire to serve God through storytelling.
Kamradt shares, “Brent Albertson spent nearly four years in a comatose then catatonic state as a result of a brutal physical beating he received for a discretion he didn’t commit. His spirit during this time resided in a place where spirits of people in similar states go to await their eventual destinations—a place called the Waiting Room.
After emerging from his catatonic state, in addition to spreading the word about the Waiting Room and what this means for believers everywhere, Brent enjoys a blessed career in music as a college professor and performer, until his career as a violinist is tragically ended due to a car accident that renders him unable to play the violin again.
Brent is called by God to enter the ministry and enjoys a second career as a Lutheran pastor, eventually earning a twice-weekly spot on a radio program, and then becoming a well-known pastor and televangelist throughout the United States and in twenty-six other countries. In his sixty-fifth year of life, Brent, who has earned the moniker “Father Forgiveness” for the message he brings concerning God’s love, mercy, and forgiveness, is suddenly convicted by God to preach an entirely different message: a message he knows will not resonate well with many people—even Christians.
Despite the possibility of losing congregational members, and the personal danger to both him and his family, Brent cannot, will not, and does not, disobey God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Kamradt’s new book is a deeply moving and spiritually rich novel that will encourage readers to listen for God’s voice and follow His plan no matter the cost.
