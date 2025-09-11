Flexi View Lending Successfully Funds $45.7 Million Ground-Up Construction Loan in Atlanta, GA
Los Angeles, CA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flexi View Lending is proud to announce the successful funding of a $45,700,000 ground-up construction loan in Atlanta, Georgia. The loan was originated by Robert Salazar and closed within an impressive 30-day timeframe, underscoring Flexi View Lending’s commitment to speed, efficiency, and tailored financing solutions.
The loan carries a 60-month term with an additional 12-month extension grace period and an interest rate of 10.5%, providing the borrower with flexible terms to execute their construction vision.
“This transaction highlights our ability to deliver large-scale financing solutions quickly, while supporting transformative projects in key growth markets,” said Jesse Low, VP Loan Originator at Flexi View Lending. “We are excited to play a role in shaping the future landscape of Atlanta.”
This ground-up construction loan reflects Flexi View Lending’s ongoing dedication to supporting commercial real estate developers with customized loan structures that meet both immediate capital needs and long-term growth strategies.
About Flexi View Lending
Flexi View Lending is a leading private lending institution specializing in tailored financial solutions for real estate investors and developers nationwide. With a focus on speed, flexibility, and client success, Flexi View Lending consistently delivers financing that helps bring ambitious projects to life.
The loan carries a 60-month term with an additional 12-month extension grace period and an interest rate of 10.5%, providing the borrower with flexible terms to execute their construction vision.
“This transaction highlights our ability to deliver large-scale financing solutions quickly, while supporting transformative projects in key growth markets,” said Jesse Low, VP Loan Originator at Flexi View Lending. “We are excited to play a role in shaping the future landscape of Atlanta.”
This ground-up construction loan reflects Flexi View Lending’s ongoing dedication to supporting commercial real estate developers with customized loan structures that meet both immediate capital needs and long-term growth strategies.
About Flexi View Lending
Flexi View Lending is a leading private lending institution specializing in tailored financial solutions for real estate investors and developers nationwide. With a focus on speed, flexibility, and client success, Flexi View Lending consistently delivers financing that helps bring ambitious projects to life.
Contact
Flexi View LendingContact
Robert Salazar
209-782-8062
www.flexi-viewlending
Robert Salazar
209-782-8062
www.flexi-viewlending
Categories