Epom Ad Server Launches Demo Accounts for Advanced Ad Tech Businesses
Kyiv, Ukraine, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Epom Ad Server (https://epom.com), the all-in-one white-label ad serving platform and publisher ad server, launches extended demo accounts to let publishers, ad networks, and advertisers fully evaluate ad server software, ad ops workflows, and integrations before production deployment.
Primary facts about Epom
Epom’s demo accounts provide extended, structured access to the platform’s 800+ customizable features, 30+ ad formats, and built-in automation. The demo environment mirrors production: inventory management, targeting, reporting, API access, and DSP/SSP integrations are all available so publishers and ad networks can validate performance, integrations, and data ownership.
Key Features of the Demo Account
Full publisher ad server functionality: inventory, yield rules, header bidding support, server-to-server (S2S) integrations.
Creative & format coverage: display, native, video, CTV, mobile, rich media (30+ formats).
Automation & optimization: rule-based trafficking, frequency capping, dynamic allocation, real-time reporting.
Data & ownership: first-party data storage, exportable logs, GDPR-ready controls, cookieless workflows.
Developer tools: REST APIs, sample payloads, and sandbox credentials for integration testing.
“We built demo accounts so teams can test end-to-end ad ops workflows — not just sample pages,” said Andriy Liulko, CSO at Epom. “This is how publishers validate an ad serving platform and own their margins.”
Q&A
Q: Who should use a demo account?
A: Publishers, ad networks, agencies, and advertisers evaluating ad server software or a white-label ad serving platform.
Q: How is this different from a free trial?
A: Demo accounts provide extended, pre-configured scenarios, API access, and production-like datasets for thorough evaluation.
About Epom
Epom Ad Server is an all-in-one, white-label ad serving platform used by publishers, ad networks, and advertisers worldwide. With 800+ features, 30+ formats, enterprise infrastructure, and dedicated support, Epom centralizes ad operations, optimizes performance, and enables full data ownership. Learn more: https://epom.com.
