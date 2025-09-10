Analog Game Studios Launches "Schooled" - a Fishy, Fast-Paced Strategy Game Hits Retail Shelves

Analog Game Studios has just released Schooled, a brand-new 2-player strategy board game about survival in the ocean. Inspired by the way fish swim in schools to protect themselves, players compete head-to-head to build, protect, and outwit their opponent’s school of fish. This launch is exciting for two big reasons: It’s the 10th published title from Toronto-based Analog Game Studios; It’s the first published design by Toronto creator Cecil Oakton.