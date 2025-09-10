Analog Game Studios Launches "Schooled" - a Fishy, Fast-Paced Strategy Game Hits Retail Shelves
Analog Game Studios has just released Schooled, a brand-new 2-player strategy board game about survival in the ocean. Inspired by the way fish swim in schools to protect themselves, players compete head-to-head to build, protect, and outwit their opponent’s school of fish. This launch is exciting for two big reasons: It’s the 10th published title from Toronto-based Analog Game Studios; It’s the first published design by Toronto creator Cecil Oakton.
Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Analog Game Studios is proud to announce the retail release of Schooled, the latest addition to its fresh lineup of Canadian-designed board games. This marks the 10th title in the publisher’s growing catalogue of imaginative and accessible games.
Inspired by the survival tactics of fish that band together in schools, Schooled is a head-to-head two-player board game where players compete to build and protect their own school of fish while blocking their opponent’s moves. Its engaging mechanics, streamlined rules, and vibrant design make it equally appealing for casual players, families, and dedicated board gamers alike.
“This game is all about clever moves, playful strategy, and that satisfying moment when your school comes together before your eyes,” said Richard MacRae, President and Publisher of Analog Game Studios. “We’re thrilled to bring Schooled to stores in time for the fall and to celebrate our tenth title with a game that’s as fun to look at as it is to play.”
Toronto-based game designer Cecil Oakton shared his excitement: “As my first published game, seeing Schooled come to life has been incredibly rewarding. I wanted to create a game that feels competitive but still lighthearted — something that families and friends could enjoy again and again. I can’t wait for players to dive in.”
With its fish-themed charm, portability, and fast-paced play, Schooled is designed to be a crowd-pleaser and a must-have addition to board game collections everywhere.
About Analog Game Studios
Analog Game Studios publishes fun, engaging, and visually striking board games that connect players through shared experiences. With ten titles now in its catalogue, the studio continues to champion Canadian creativity while delighting board game fans worldwide.
Richard MacRae
416-821-8289
analoggamestudios.com
