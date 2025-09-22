First Dutch Film About Stuttering by a Stuttering Director Selected for Playa Film Festival
Unspoken Truth, the debut short film directed by Irmo Stijnberg, produced by Censtudios, has been selected for the Playa Film Festival in Aruba and nominated in the Kingdom of Shorts category. The world premiere will take place there in October 2025, marking the very first public screening of the film.
Hilversum, Netherlands, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The story in Unspoken Truth is inspired by the director's own experiences and offers audiences a powerful look at what it means to navigate a work environment built around fast and fluent communication.
Actor Mike Bloemberg plays the lead role of Timothy. Although he does not stutter himself, he delivers a convincing performance. The film follows Timothy closely, letting viewers experience what it feels like when your thoughts run faster than your words and how much energy it takes to keep up in conversations. Through Bloemberg’s portrayal, Stijnberg shares what he experiences every day, without a lecturing tone or explicit message. The film allows the story to speak for itself.
The ending highlights that perseverance can overcome even the toughest barriers. As a result, Unspoken Truth is not only a film about stuttering but also a universal story about strength and resilience in a demanding world.
Alongside the festival release, Stijnberg is using his film to collaborate with companies and institutions to raise awareness and promote inclusion around stuttering in the workplace.
View the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04Fite3FcNc
The project Unspoken Truth is produced and managed by Censtudios.
Irmo Stijnberg
+31641277642
https://censtudios.com
For inquiries, contact the director.
