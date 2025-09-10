Fairmount Park Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary with Three Days of Events
Collinsville, IL, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is celebrating its 100th anniversary with three days of events from Thursday, September 18, 2025, through Saturday, September 20, 2025. The schedule includes giveaways, family-friendly entertainment, and the St. Louis Derby.
“This milestone is about more than just racing; it’s about honoring the generations of fans, horsemen, and team members who have made Fairmount Park what it is today,” said Vince Gabbert, Sr. VP of US Gaming and General Manager at Fairmount Park Casino & Racing. “We’re excited to welcome the community to join in the celebration, and we look forward to the next hundred years of racing and entertainment here at Fairmount Park.”
Festivities begin on Thursday with a giveaway. All cardholders can choose between a free commemorative hat or a t-shirt from 2 pm to 8 pm, while supplies last. The day continues with Fall Into Fortune Hot Seats running from 6 pm to 8 pm. Guests actively playing with their card inserted at the time of the drawing will qualify. Every 30 minutes, 5 winners will receive $100 in Free Slot Play.
The fifth running of the $250,000 St. Louis Derby, the richest race on the Illinois calendar and the largest race held at Fairmount Park, takes place Friday with a post time of 2:30 pm. This shift from a 1:30 pm post time to 2:30 pm took effect on Tuesday, September 2, and will remain in place for the rest of the racing season.
On Friday, there will also be an on-track kids race featuring inflatable horses, with prizes including t-shirts and hats. Plus, the first 500 guests through the gates will receive a chocolate bar, with some containing a Longshots food credit. Food trucks, including Titi’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, will be available.
That evening, there will be $10,000 cash giveaways at the casino. To enter Century Celebration Drawings, guests must be actively playing with a player's card at the time of drawing. 20 winners will be announced every hour from 5 pm to 9 pm.
Activities for all ages on Saturday are from 1 pm to 5 pm and include face painting, magicians, jugglers, and oversized lawn games such as cornhole and Connect 4. Guests can also pet the ponies from 1 pm to 4 pm.
Must be 21 years of age or older to enter the casino. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).
About Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing, located in Collinsville, Illinois, has been a premier destination for horse racing and entertainment since 1925. With the addition of a casino, Fairmount Park continues to evolve, offering guests an exciting mix of live racing and top-tier gaming. The company is committed to providing a safe, convenient, and dynamic entertainment experience. For more information, please visit https://www.fairmountpark.com/.
Contact
Dana Mueller
(618) 345-4300
https://www.fairmountpark.com/
