iPOP Alum Matt Cornett Starring in Prime Video Original Series “Every Year After”
Los Angeles, CA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matt rose to fame after being discovered at iPOP!, the premier biannual talent showcase event. Born and raised in Rogers, Arkansas, Matt started his acting career in the TV series “Nightmare U,” playing the role of Daniel. In 2014 he earned a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV series for his guest role as Lou in the Crime Drama TV Series “Southland.” Matt got his big breakout role as Zack Barnes in Nickelodeon’s hit TV show “Bella and the Bulldogs,” for which he earned a 2016 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series for Recurring Young Actor. He has been non-stop ever since, starring in popular productions like “Zombies 3,” “Inconceivable,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and Hulu original “Summer of 69” just earlier this year.
Matt is represented by Mark Herzbeer and Melanie Elman of Gersh Agency and managed by Pamela Fisher of LBI Entertainment
About iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business for over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer, attracting performers from over 30 countries worldwide. At the event, participants train with industry experts, refine their craft, and compete in front of influential decision-makers who are actively seeking the stars of tomorrow.
EMR MediaContact
Liz Rodriguez
310-435-3634
www.emrmedia.com
