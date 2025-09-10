THINKWARE Unveils ARC700 Dash Cam: Next-Gen Clarity and Control in a Dual-Channel 4K System
ARC700 offers Precision-Tuned IQ, 24/7 Surveillance, and Dual HDR in a compact design
San Francisco, CA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE today announced the launch of its most advanced model yet: the ARC700. The latest release in THINKWARE’s ARC lineup, the ARC700 delivers unmatched clarity, intelligent recording, and reliability—purpose-built for drivers seeking the latest features in vehicle surveillance.
Powered by THINKWARE’s proprietary IQ Tuning technology and equipped with the front STARVIS 415 sensor, the ARC700 captures real 4K front and real 2K rear footage in uncompromising detail. Its compact dual-channel system offers class-leading innovations including Dual HDR, Super Night Vision 2.0, customizable frame rates, and 3X energy saving, all engineered to ensure premium performance in all lighting and driving conditions.
Key Features of the ARC700:
Uncompromising Image Quality:
- Records in 4K UHD (2160P) front and 2K QHD (1440P) rear
- Front STARVIS sensor delivers superior low-light sensitivity and color accuracy
- Dual HDR ensures accurate exposure balance in complex lighting
- Selectable frame rates: 4K at 30FPS or 2K at 45FPS
Proprietary IQ Tuning:
- Refined through analysis of over 1.5 million real-world recordings
- Optimizes video output beyond sensor limitations for crystal-clear results
Advanced Low-Light Performance:
- Equipped with Super Night Vision 2.0 for clear nighttime footage
- Dual HDR ensures detail preservation in both bright and dark areas
Smart Parking Surveillance:
- Offers 24/7 monitoring with motion/impact detection and TimeLapse mode
- 3X Energy Saving Mode extends recording time with ultra-low power usage
- Smart thermal protection shuts down safely in extreme temperatures
- Radar Parking Mode*: Extend parking mode with the radar module accessory, allowing for extended buffering to record events leading up to incidents. (*Sold separately)
Superior Mounting & Ease of Use:
- High-stability mount with easy-detach cradle for quick transfer or theft prevention
- Built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi & GPS for fast downloads and location tagging
THINKWARE Dash Cam Link app allows seamless control via smartphone
The ARC700 also includes THINKWARE’s trusted Safety Camera Alert System, customizable Parking Mode, and enhanced data protection features, including supercapacitor-backed emergency saves in case of power loss.
With a 64GB SD card, and both hardwiring and 12V power cables included, the ARC700 is designed for immediate installation and maximum performance out of the box.
The ARC700 is available for $329.99 USD / $449.99 CAD through THINKWARE’s website, Amazon, and select automotive specialty retailers.
For more information, visit: https://thinkwarestore.com
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dashcams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
