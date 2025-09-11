Goldsboro Spine Center Elevates Chiropractic Care with Advanced Therapies and Transparent Pricing
Goldsboro Spine Center, a leading chiropractic clinic serving Eastern North Carolina, is announcing the launch of a new all-inclusive care model designed to improve access to effective treatment while eliminating confusing or unexpected costs. This new approach bundles chiropractic adjustments with advanced therapies like spinal decompression and Class IV laser treatment under one simplified structure.
Goldsboro, NC, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Goldsboro Spine Center, led by Dr. Wagner, Doctor of Chiropractic, is redefining how patients experience chiropractic care by combining state-of-the-art therapies with a no-surprise, affordable pricing model.
From the very first visit, patients receive a comprehensive evaluation that includes digital X-rays (unless contraindicated) for just $60. Follow-up visits are only $55—a flat rate that covers not only chiropractic adjustments but also, when appropriate, spinal decompression therapy or Class IV laser therapy.
This all-inclusive model is designed to provide patients access to the most effective care without unexpected costs. “We believe every patient deserves the highest quality of care without worrying about being upsold,” said Dr. Wagner. “Our focus is on outcomes, not add-ons.”
Unlike many practices where treatments are divided among multiple providers, every adjustment at Goldsboro Spine Center is performed directly by Dr. Wagner, ensuring consistency, precision, and personalized care. Patients from across Eastern North Carolina turn to the clinic for relief from back pain, neck pain, headaches, and other musculoskeletal challenges.
The clinic’s commitment to transparency and advanced care has earned it a reputation as a trusted healthcare partner in the community. By blending proven chiropractic methods with modern therapies, Goldsboro Spine Center helps patients achieve long-term wellness and improved quality of life.
Contact
Dr. Wayne Wagner
919-751-0555
https://goldsborospinecenter.com/
