Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers" with Dr. Temple Grandin – December 9, 2025, Amarillo, TX Area
Esteemed animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., revolutionized livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. A professor at Colorado State University, she is celebrated for her innovative designs and deep understanding of animal behavior. Her bestselling book "Animals in Translation" highlights her groundbreaking work, making her one of the most influential voices in animal science today.
Amarillo, TX, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals shines through in this conference which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.
While the conference does not focus on autism, it highlights how Dr. Grandin’s unique perspective, shaped by her experience with autism, has changed animal agriculture. Her scientific training and life experience give her special insight into animal science.
From raising a first calf to designing livestock handling systems used worldwide, Dr. Grandin offers decades of knowledge in animal welfare.
Temple will share her insights on:
• The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs
• Effective horse training techniques
• How animals perceive novel objects
• The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants
• And much more
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
