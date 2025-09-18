Ship Overseas Inc. Simplifies International Export for Vehicles Purchased at U.S. Auctions
New service manages the complex logistics chain for global buyers, from auction pickup to overseas delivery.
San Diego, CA, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc., a provider of international vehicle shipping, has launched a new service to address the logistical challenges faced by international buyers purchasing cars from auctions in the United States. The service provides a comprehensive logistics solution that handles vehicle pickup, documentation, domestic transport, and ocean freight.
The process of buying a vehicle from a U.S. auction from abroad often involves navigating complex steps, including coordinating with multiple service providers for pickup, title transfer, and export compliance. Ship Overseas Inc. now manages this entire process, offering a consolidated service for international clients.
Miron Friedman, CEO at Ship Overseas Inc., stated, “The logistical hurdles after winning a bid can be a significant barrier for international buyers. This service is designed to eliminate that friction. We provide a seamless, reliable pathway from the auction house to the destination port, allowing buyers to participate in the U.S. market with confidence.”
The service includes coordination of vehicle pickup from auction locations across the country, management of the title transfer and export documentation process, secure transportation to the port, and loading onto Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) or container vessels for international shipping.
The launch is a response to growing demand from international buyers in markets across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe for access to vehicles from U.S. auctions. The service is available for a wide range of vehicles, including sedans, trucks, and heavy machinery.
Clients of the service benefit from a single point of contact for the entire export process, reducing the administrative burden and potential for delays associated with coordinating multiple vendors. The company provides status updates and tracking throughout the shipment process.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Ship Overseas Inc. is an international logistics company specializing in the transportation of vehicles and heavy machinery. The company offers ocean freight services, utilizing Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo), Full Container Load (FCL), and Less than Container Load (LCL) methods. With expertise in documentation and compliance, Ship Overseas Inc. facilitates smooth cross-border transactions for its clients.
Media Contact
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
