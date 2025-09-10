Healing Through the Lens: Suspense with a Purpose - Webinar on October 1, 2025
Washington, DC, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is excited to announce its upcoming episodic film project, "The Atonement Series." This series deals with the complexities of domestic violence and mental illness. Much is revealed during this important story, including the long lasting effects of the emotional, psychological, and physical trauma that comes with domestice violence.
Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is open to partnerships with organizations and individuals who wish to join the journey of domestic violence prevention.
Webinars are used as a tool to help increase community awareness, prevention, and resource sharing. A free, public Zoom webinar will be held on Wednesday, October 1 at 7:00 PM EST. This upcoming webinar will feature special guest Judy Go Wong, an award-winning filmmaker and survivor. The discussion will highlight Judy's journey and reveal how powerful storytelling transforms pain into purpose.
For more information about the series and to register for the webinar, please contact Daniel Preacher at d.preacher@moviemadent.com, visit www.theatonementseries.com, or use the registration link.tinyurl.com/ek7rhdrc
Contact
Movie Mad Entertainment LLCContact
Daniel L. Preacher
202-871-7699
http://moviemadent.com
info@moviemadent.com, v.anthony@moviemadent.com
Daniel L. Preacher
202-871-7699
http://moviemadent.com
info@moviemadent.com, v.anthony@moviemadent.com
