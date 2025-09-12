ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai.
Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ASIX Electronics Corporation (TWSE:3169) is set to showcase its latest USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet controllers, EtherCAT subdevice microcontrollers, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stacks, TSN PCIe network cards, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at the 25th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) - Industrial Automation Show (IAS 2025) in Shanghai. The exhibition will be held from September 23 to 27, 2025, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. ASIX booth will be located at 6.1H-D160.
Highlight 1: EtherCAT and TSN Industrial Ethernet Technologies
ASIX introduces the new AX58101 EtherCAT subdevice controller, featuring two Fast Ethernet PHYs and two MII interfaces. It supports ESC port 0 and port 2 swapping, offering enhanced flexibility and cost efficiency for EtherCAT junction module designs. The chip supports multiple communication protocols and control interfaces, making it ideal for motor and motion control, digital I/O control, sensor data acquisition, robotics, and EtherCAT-to-IO-Link gateway applications.
Also on display is the AXM57104A quad-port TSN PCIe network card, supporting a wide range of TSN standards including 802.1AS, 1588v2, 802.1Qav, 802.3br/802.1Qbu, 802.1Qbv, 802.1Qci, and 802.1CB. The card features 32 synchronous I/O channels and a PPS signal output, delivering high-precision time synchronization solutions. By integrating TSN and OPC UA technologies, it facilitates seamless convergence between IT and OT networks.
Highlight 2: PCIe/USB Multifunction I/O Controllers and IO-Link Software Stack
ASIX will showcase the AX99100A PCIe-to-multi-I/O controller, supporting four I/O modes: 4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, and local bus. This flexibility meets the diverse peripheral interface needs of embedded systems and industrial automation equipment. The AX78140 and AX78120 USB-to-multi-I/O controllers offer plug-and-play support for multiple serial and parallel interfaces, suitable for industrial PCs, data acquisition cards, measurement instruments, POS systems, and medical devices.
In addition, ASIX provides a complete AX58400 EtherCAT-to-IO-Link gateway and IO-Link device software protocol stack, helping customers integrate the latest IO-Link smart sensors and actuators. Applications include temperature and humidity, pressure, photoelectric, imaging, ToF gesture sensors, smart LED tower lights, valve actuators, IO-Link hubs, and valve islands—enabling a high-performance, flexible smart manufacturing environment.
Highlight 3: USB PTP Hardware Timestamp for Plug-and-Play Precision Synchronization
To meet the demands of smart connected devices, ASIX introduces the AX88279 and AX88179B USB 3.2-to-2.5G/1G Ethernet controllers. These chips support CDC-ECM/NCM standard protocols and offer driver-free, plug-and-play functionality across macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, Chrome OS, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Supporting Precision Time Protocol (PTP), the series achieves USB PTP hardware timestamp accuracy below 100ns on Linux platforms, delivering efficient and precise time synchronization for industrial automation systems.
Join ASIX at IAS 2025 to Shape the Future of Smart Manufacturing
ASIX cordially invites industry professionals to visit booth 6.1H-D160 at the "25th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) - Industrial Automation Show (IAS 2025)," held from September 23 to 27, 2025, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. Join ASIX technical team to explore the latest innovations in industrial communication and control technologies, and shape the future of smart manufacturing together.
About ASIX Electronics Corporation
ASIX Electronics Corporation is a leading IC design company for Industrial/Embedded networking and connectivity solutions. ASIX was founded in May 1995 in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has been listed on Taiwan OTC Stock Exchange (TAIEX code 3169) since November 2009. ASIX products include Industrial Ethernet ICs, USB Ethernet ICs, Embedded Ethernet ICs, Interface ICs, UART Transceivers and Microcontrollers/USB KVM Switch SoC. ASIX has been certified as an ISO 9001 and 14001 suppliers. This achievement represents our continuing commitment to maintain a world-class quality system. For more information, please visit ASIX’s website at www.asix.com.tw or contact ASIX sales team via email at sales@asix.com.tw.
