Mama Dora’s Cosmetics Launches: Beauty for Women Who Refuse to be Defined by Society
Mama Dora’s Cosmetics, an indie beauty brand founded by Latina entrepreneur Judi Polanco, is launching a bold new line of vegan, cruelty-free lip kits, glosses, and blushes designed for anyone who identifies as a woman and is tired of societal norms dictating beauty, love, and life. The brand reclaims the name "Mama Dora" as a symbol of empowerment and resilience, inviting all women to embrace authenticity and unapologetic self-expression.
New York, NY, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mama Dora’s Cosmetics, a new indie beauty brand, launches with a mission to transform makeup into a movement of empowerment. The brand creates vegan, cruelty-free products for anyone who identifies as a woman — especially those tired of society dictating how to look, who to love, and how to live.
Founded in New York City, Mama Dora’s Cosmetics reclaims the name “Mama Dora,” once used to shame unapologetic women, and redefines it as a symbol of strength, authenticity, and inclusivity.
“We’re not here to sell perfection,” said Judi Polanco, Founder of Mama Dora’s Cosmetics. “We’re here to celebrate women who are bold enough to embrace themselves fully and break free from outdated norms.”
The brand debuts with six hero products: Matte Lip Kits, Lip Tint Balm Glosses, Color-Changing Lip Oil, Luscious Lip Glazes, Precision Brow Pencils, and Liquid Blushes. Each product is designed for everyday wear and fearless self-expression.
Mama Dora’s Cosmetics is also committed to purpose beyond beauty: a portion of every sale supports films and projects that amplify marginalized voices and fight for social justice.
Mama Dora’s Cosmetics is now available at mamadorascosmetics.com, with pre-orders open and nationwide shipping.
Media Contact:
Judi Polanco
Mama Dora’s Cosmetics
Email: jp@mamadorascosmetics.com
Website: https://mamadorascosmetics.com/
Instagram: @mamadorascosmetics
Be a Dora with Mama Dora's Cosmetics
