Mama Dora’s Cosmetics Launches: Beauty for Women Who Refuse to be Defined by Society

Mama Dora’s Cosmetics, an indie beauty brand founded by Latina entrepreneur Judi Polanco, is launching a bold new line of vegan, cruelty-free lip kits, glosses, and blushes designed for anyone who identifies as a woman and is tired of societal norms dictating beauty, love, and life. The brand reclaims the name "Mama Dora" as a symbol of empowerment and resilience, inviting all women to embrace authenticity and unapologetic self-expression.