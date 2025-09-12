Author Maxine Boff’s New Book, "The Little Raccoon Who Peeked at the Moon," Follows a Young Raccoon Who Becomes Fascinated by the Bright Light in the Night Sky
Recent release “The Little Raccoon Who Peeked at the Moon” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Maxine Boff is a charming story that follows a little raccoon who is charged with watching his siblings while their mother goes off to hunt for food. While she is away, the little raccoon discovers a bright light in the night sky, and becomes fascinated by its presence, wondering what it could be.
Ocean, NJ, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maxine Boff, who holds a master’s degree in primary education, has completed her new book, “The Little Raccoon Who Peeked at the Moon”: a stirring tale that centers around a little raccoon who becomes enthralled by the moon while staring up at the night sky.
“The little raccoon is left to watch his siblings while their mother raccoon goes out to hunt for food,” writes Boff. “He becomes fascinated by a very bright white light shining into his den. Despite his fear, he follows the light and discovers a new and exciting world.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Maxine Boff’s riveting tale will not only teach young readers about the moon, but also encourage them to explore the world around them and learn all they can about it. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Boff’s story to life, “The Little Raccoon Who Peeked at the Moon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "The Little Raccoon Who Peeked at the Moon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
