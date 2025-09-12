Author Maxine Boff’s New Book, "The Little Raccoon Who Peeked at the Moon," Follows a Young Raccoon Who Becomes Fascinated by the Bright Light in the Night Sky

Recent release “The Little Raccoon Who Peeked at the Moon” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Maxine Boff is a charming story that follows a little raccoon who is charged with watching his siblings while their mother goes off to hunt for food. While she is away, the little raccoon discovers a bright light in the night sky, and becomes fascinated by its presence, wondering what it could be.