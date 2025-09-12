Maxine S. Guthrie’s Newly Released "Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing" is a Profound Exploration of Healing Through Forgiveness in the Aftermath of Trauma
“Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing: My Journey to Rwanda” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maxine S. Guthrie is a moving reflection on the transformative power of forgiveness, inspired by personal and observed experiences of pain, resilience, and restoration.
Morrisville, NC, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing: My Journey to Rwanda”: a compelling and introspective work that examines the emotional and spiritual journey of healing through forgiveness. “Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing: My Journey to Rwanda” is the creation of published author, Maxine S. Guthrie, a dedicated wife and mother of two who received her master’s degree in psychology from Capella University and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Liberty University.
Guthrie shares, ““The best gift we can give ourselves is forgiveness.”
Trauma is a fact of life that can affect anyone at any time. In this inspirational book, the author explores the role forgiveness plays after trauma. The author shows how, when people begin to forgive, they begin to heal.
Forgiveness is not forgetting. It is a spiritual and psychological journey that enhances mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maxine S. Guthrie’s new book is a touching and insightful offering for anyone seeking hope, healing, and the freedom that comes from true forgiveness.
Consumers can purchase “Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing: My Journey to Rwanda” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing: My Journey to Rwanda,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Guthrie shares, ““The best gift we can give ourselves is forgiveness.”
Trauma is a fact of life that can affect anyone at any time. In this inspirational book, the author explores the role forgiveness plays after trauma. The author shows how, when people begin to forgive, they begin to heal.
Forgiveness is not forgetting. It is a spiritual and psychological journey that enhances mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maxine S. Guthrie’s new book is a touching and insightful offering for anyone seeking hope, healing, and the freedom that comes from true forgiveness.
Consumers can purchase “Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing: My Journey to Rwanda” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing: My Journey to Rwanda,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories