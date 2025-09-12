Maxine S. Guthrie’s Newly Released "Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing" is a Profound Exploration of Healing Through Forgiveness in the Aftermath of Trauma

“Trauma, Forgiveness, Reconciliation and Healing: My Journey to Rwanda” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maxine S. Guthrie is a moving reflection on the transformative power of forgiveness, inspired by personal and observed experiences of pain, resilience, and restoration.