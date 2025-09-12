Tom Corcoran’s Newly Released "Sacred Secrets" is a Captivating Historical Novel That Blends Faith, Espionage, and Personal Transformation During the Revolutionary War
“Sacred Secrets” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Corcoran is an engaging work of historical fiction that follows the diary of a British actress living in Philadelphia whose hidden knowledge of espionage activities challenges her loyalties, faith, and personal convictions.
Bristow, VA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sacred Secrets”: a compelling narrative that explores the intersection of history, faith, and the moral dilemmas of wartime secrets. “Sacred Secrets” is the creation of published author, Tom Corcoran, a US Army veteran, husband, father, and grandfather who lives in the Washington, DC, metro area. When not researching information for the next book, he travels and participates in family and community events and activities. He loves to golf and recently completed hiking the entire Appalachian Trail (2,198.3 miles). Tom is a man of deep faith in God. His first publication is Sacred Residue.
Corcoran shares, “Some 25 years after America was formed and the Revolutionary War ended, the diary of British actress Eliza Woods comes to light. A new generation of Americans is eager to discover more about the Revolutionary War era and the heroes who helped win the war. This is her diary, written in her hand. It provides startling revelations about illegal spying and actions taken by her neighbors, friends, and associates that greatly impacted several colonial army campaigns. Eliza lived with a Philadelphia Quaker family and found herself emotionally and spiritually torn between revealing her friends and associates’ illegal and intriguing actions or remaining silent. Her spiritual transformation becomes a complete makeover of her beliefs and results in action. This is her story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Corcoran’s new book offers readers a richly detailed and thought-provoking story that sheds light on the hidden struggles and faith journeys of those living in Revolutionary America.
Consumers can purchase “Sacred Secrets” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sacred Secrets,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
