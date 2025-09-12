Daniel T Minnehan’s Newly Released "16" is a Gripping Memoir of Survival, Resilience, and the Life-Changing Journey Through Leukemia and Beyond
“16” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel T Minnehan is a powerful personal narrative that recounts the author’s unexpected battle with leukemia, the trials of treatment and recovery, and his ultimate triumph through faith, science, and sheer determination.
Lockhart, TX, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “16”: a courageous account of one man’s fight against life-threatening illness and the many ways in which the number sixteen became a defining thread throughout his life. “16” is the creation of published author, Daniel T Minnehan, a board-certified safety professional, who has led a dynamic and inspiring life marked by resilience, service, and passion. Starting in broadcasting and working security at major concerts, Daniel transitioned to becoming an EMT and eventually built a distinguished career in industrial and technology safety, contributing to major projects worldwide. A devoted family man and music lover, he also organized the Bad to the Bone Marrow Ride to support cancer research. Following a life-saving transplant, Daniel’s story stands as a powerful example of perseverance, impact, and gratitude.
Minnehan shares, “On October 24, 2000, life took an unexpected turn. From seemingly perfect health, I found myself in a desperate search for survival. Little did I know that this illness would take me on a journey that most could not believe or fathom. Over the course of years, I’ve become a participant in numerous clinical trials. It is a journey where life and death hang in the balance of medical experiments called clinical trials.
My journey started in the emergency room in Anchorage, Alaska. An unexpected diagnosis of leukemia changed everything. I was specifically diagnosed with AML inv. 16 (acute myeloid leukemia inversion 16). I was transported to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, renowned for its expertise. The protocol for treatment was sixteen months of intense chemotherapy. I started my induction chemotherapy a week later and was released from the hospital, only to find everything that I owned in trash bags on the side of the road. I was diagnosed, divorced, and homeless in the same week, after sixteen years of marriage. Remarkably, within just sixteen days, I achieved complete remission - no signs of disease, yet the full treatment regime remained essential.
I relapsed the following year. My only hope was a bone marrow transplant; without it, I was given six months to one year left to live. With no siblings, I was gifted with a MUD transplant. After sixteen days in total isolation, I engrafted with my new DNA. I embarked on a journey where science and resilience intertwined.
I have decided to tell my story; my very essence has become a testament to life’s tenacity. Sixteen has become a number in my life that I have chosen to embrace. Years have passed. I am now remarried, happy, and have traveled across the globe. I am here to say that life is an enjoyable journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel T Minnehan’s new book offers an emotionally honest and ultimately uplifting memoir that speaks to the strength of the human spirit and the profound impact of second chances.
Consumers can purchase “16” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “16,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
