Terrilynn Dunford’s Newly Released "Princess Matilda: A Silly Goose" is a Charming Children’s Tale Inspired by Real-Life Farm Adventures and Heartfelt Lessons
“Princess Matilda: A Silly Goose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terrilynn Dunford is a delightful story about identity, friendship, and finding one’s place as told through the whimsical adventures of a goose who believes she’s royalty.
Alva, FL, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Princess Matilda: A Silly Goose”: a sweet and engaging story that will capture the hearts of children and adults alike with its humor, warmth, and gentle life lessons. “Princess Matilda: A Silly Goose” is the creation of published author, Terrilynn Dunford, a wife, mother, and proud new grandmother who enjoys retired life on Waterside Farms, a small hobby farm on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva, Florida. A former registered nurse, she now applies her care to a lively collection of animals, including a mini donkey, horses, goats, geese, and more. Terrilynn spends her time gardening, traveling, doing charity work, photography, and painting whimsical portraits of her farm animals. Life on the farm is full of joy, laughter, and daily reminders of God’s love and creativity.
Dunford shares, “Some stories of special farm animals are just too cute not to share. Follow the adventures of Matilda, the goose who thought she was human. She lived the life of a princess, although not everyone always treated her nicely.
Join Matilda’s journey of adventures and discoveries as she learns how to make friends with all of the farm animals and finally figures out who and what she really is.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terrilynn Dunford’s new book is an endearing read for families, offering a blend of laughter and meaningful messages about self-discovery, acceptance, and the beauty of community.
Consumers can purchase “Princess Matilda: A Silly Goose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Princess Matilda: A Silly Goose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
