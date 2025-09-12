Marsha A. White-Strawn’s Newly Released “Blessings from My Father: Guidelines to Live By” is a Faith-Based Tale That Blends Biblical Lessons with an Imaginative Journey
“Blessings from My Father: Guidelines to Live By” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marsha A. White-Strawn is a touching continuation of the “sisterhood” adventures, transporting readers to the time of Christ to witness His teachings on the Ten Commandments, the Beatitudes, and the call to live as modern-day disciples.
Matthews, NC, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Blessings from My Father: Guidelines to Live By,” an inspiring and imaginative narrative that intertwines friendship, faith, and timeless biblical principles, is the creation of published author, Marsha A. White-Strawn.
White-Strawn shares, “This is the continuing tale of the adventures of the sisterhood. This time, they go to the Middle East to hear Jesus speak. Come along with them and be amazed by marvelous blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha A. White-Strawn’s new book offers readers a unique blend of adventure and devotion, encouraging all ages to embrace God’s guidance and recognize the blessings in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Blessings from My Father: Guidelines to Live By” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessings from My Father: Guidelines to Live By,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
White-Strawn shares, “This is the continuing tale of the adventures of the sisterhood. This time, they go to the Middle East to hear Jesus speak. Come along with them and be amazed by marvelous blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha A. White-Strawn’s new book offers readers a unique blend of adventure and devotion, encouraging all ages to embrace God’s guidance and recognize the blessings in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Blessings from My Father: Guidelines to Live By” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessings from My Father: Guidelines to Live By,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories