Marsha A. White-Strawn’s Newly Released “Blessings from My Father: Guidelines to Live By” is a Faith-Based Tale That Blends Biblical Lessons with an Imaginative Journey

“Blessings from My Father: Guidelines to Live By” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marsha A. White-Strawn is a touching continuation of the “sisterhood” adventures, transporting readers to the time of Christ to witness His teachings on the Ten Commandments, the Beatitudes, and the call to live as modern-day disciples.