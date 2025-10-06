Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Temple Grandin – Jonesboro, AR, November 20, 2025

Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most renowned voices on autism, is a bestselling author and professor of animal science at Colorado State University. Her groundbreaking book, "Thinking in Pictures," has inspired people nationwide, and her latest acclaimed work, "Autism, Sensory and Behavior," offers powerful insights. Featured by major media and portrayed in the Emmy-winning HBO film, Temple Grandin, she captivates audiences everywhere.