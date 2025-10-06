Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Temple Grandin – Jonesboro, AR, November 20, 2025
Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most renowned voices on autism, is a bestselling author and professor of animal science at Colorado State University. Her groundbreaking book, "Thinking in Pictures," has inspired people nationwide, and her latest acclaimed work, "Autism, Sensory and Behavior," offers powerful insights. Featured by major media and portrayed in the Emmy-winning HBO film, Temple Grandin, she captivates audiences everywhere.
Jonesboro, AR, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, has inspired hundreds of thousands of families and individuals with autism.
In this unique presentation, she speaks candidly about the challenges she has faced and shares glimpses of her childhood, offering practical ideas for others navigating similar experiences.
Drawing on her personal journey and evidence-based research, Dr. Grandin provides valuable insights into all types of thinkers, why they matter, and how young people can nurture innovative thinking.
She will also share practical tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Toilet training and navigating puberty
• High school, driving, and college planning
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
