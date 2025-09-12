Chetu to Sponsor the 2025 AZTC Phoenix Golf Tournament
AI, Digital Intelligence Software Solutions Provider Reinforces Commitment to Arizona’s Tech Scene as Registration Sponsor for 15th Annual Sporting Event
Sunrise, FL, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider, proudly announces it will be the Registration Sponsor for this week’s Arizona Technology Council 2025 Phoenix Golf Tournament, occurring on Wednesday, Sept. 10.
“The golf tournament attracts industry leaders and technologists,” said Rick Heicksen, Director of Sales for Chetu, based in Tempe. “As an annual Platinum Sponsor of the AZTC, we are proud to support the Arizona technology community.”
The tournament will be held at the Arizona Grand Golf Course, 8000 S. Arizona Grand Parkway, with registration beginning at 6:15 a.m. There will be contest holes, including Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive (Male/Female), and Longest Putt. To secure your spot in the tournament, register online.
The Arizona Grand Golf Course, a challenging par-71 layout, offers panoramic vistas of the Sonoran Desert and surrounding mountains.
“This event is a great opportunity to have fun, connect with our colleagues in the technology community, and support the AZTC,” said Heicksen, who specializes in building and scaling data management practices powered by modern platforms, AI, and agentic AI technologies that align with business goals.
To learn more about Chetu or to request a consultation, visit www.chetu.com.
About Chetu:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and software solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 12 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.
Media Contact:
pr@chetu.com
954-355-6282
