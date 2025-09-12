Author Michael Perez’s New Book, "New Shoes for Sister Sarah," Follows a Detective Who, with the Help of a Teenager, Must Hunt Down a Dangerous and Gruesome Killer
Recent release “New Shoes for Sister Sarah” from Page Publishing author Michael Perez is a compelling novel that centers around Detective Erickson, who is tasked with finding a dangerous killer and finds the key to solving this case is a young teen named Alexandria. But as Erickson inches closer to the truth, Alexandria suddenly goes missing, and bodies are left in the wake of his investigation.
New York, NY, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Perez, a loving husband and father of four, as well as an administrator in the field of education for twenty-seven years, has completed his new book, “New Shoes for Sister Sarah”: a poignant and compelling mystery thriller that follows a detective as he hunts for a dangerous killer, only to find himself the one now being hunted.
“Detective Erickson is called to the scene of a horrific murder during a frigid early winter morning where he meets a fourteen-year-old, Alexandria, who is on her way home,” writes Perez. “He will find that their paths cross frequently as he desperately tries to beat the forty-eight-hour window that all murder investigators have before a case goes cold.
“As he chases shadows and leads that go nowhere, Alexandria unknowingly comes to his aid and provides him with insights and angles that eventually lead the lawman to Vjosa, a powerful, crafty, cold-blooded killer who now hunts the detective, his partner, and their family. Many lives are lost as the killer butchers and tortures everyone who has anything to do with Erickson.
“Quickly closing in on the detective, Erickson feels his life hanging in the balance and begins a race to see who catches whom first. Alexandria may be the key to solving the case, but she has since disappeared, being everywhere, then suddenly nowhere.
“Before everything can come to an end, the gumshoe has something that he must tell Alexandria that is all dependent on the play of the cat and mouse. Will he live to see another day? What must the detective tell his muse?”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Perez’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Erickson’s journey to find both Alexandria and the killer before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “New Shoes for Sister Sarah” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “New Shoes for Sister Sarah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
