Author Michael Perez’s New Book, "New Shoes for Sister Sarah," Follows a Detective Who, with the Help of a Teenager, Must Hunt Down a Dangerous and Gruesome Killer

Recent release “New Shoes for Sister Sarah” from Page Publishing author Michael Perez is a compelling novel that centers around Detective Erickson, who is tasked with finding a dangerous killer and finds the key to solving this case is a young teen named Alexandria. But as Erickson inches closer to the truth, Alexandria suddenly goes missing, and bodies are left in the wake of his investigation.