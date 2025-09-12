Author A.D. Logan’s New Book, “Sinister Things,” Centers Around a Single Stepmother Who Must Adjust to Her New Life as Leader of the Creatures Known as Night Wisps
Recent release “Sinister Things” from Page Publishing author A.D. Logan is a riveting tale that follows Carolyn, who must accept her new role as leader of the Night Wisps while trying to be a good stepmother to her daughter. But when the Night Wisps murder an innocent man, Carolyn will be forced to protect her new legion without losing everything she loves in the process.
Jacksonville, FL, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A.D. Logan, who was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, has completed his new book, “Sinister Things”: a gripping novel that follows a single stepmother who must take on her new role as leader of the Night Wisps while navigating the struggles of her regular life.
“‘Sinister Things’ is a novel that follows Carolyn, who is trying to adjust to life as a single stepmother and as the queen of the Night Wisps,” writes Logan. “Her daughter, Hanna, is reluctant to live among the Night Wisps after what they did to her in the past but slowly comes to love them like family.
“One night, while Carolyn is working, the Night Wisps murder an innocent man pulling a prank in order to protect their queen. This leads to an investigation, the arrival of three unknown dark creatures, and a struggle for Carolyn to hold on to all that she loves and cares about without losing her own humanity in the process, assuming she has any left over after the events in ‘Stain’.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.D. Logan’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Carolyn’s journey to not only be a good mother to Hanna but also protect her Night Wisps from those that seek to destroy them. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Sinister Things” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Sinister Things” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Sinister Things’ is a novel that follows Carolyn, who is trying to adjust to life as a single stepmother and as the queen of the Night Wisps,” writes Logan. “Her daughter, Hanna, is reluctant to live among the Night Wisps after what they did to her in the past but slowly comes to love them like family.
“One night, while Carolyn is working, the Night Wisps murder an innocent man pulling a prank in order to protect their queen. This leads to an investigation, the arrival of three unknown dark creatures, and a struggle for Carolyn to hold on to all that she loves and cares about without losing her own humanity in the process, assuming she has any left over after the events in ‘Stain’.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.D. Logan’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Carolyn’s journey to not only be a good mother to Hanna but also protect her Night Wisps from those that seek to destroy them. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Sinister Things” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Sinister Things” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories