Author A.D. Logan’s New Book, “Sinister Things,” Centers Around a Single Stepmother Who Must Adjust to Her New Life as Leader of the Creatures Known as Night Wisps

Recent release “Sinister Things” from Page Publishing author A.D. Logan is a riveting tale that follows Carolyn, who must accept her new role as leader of the Night Wisps while trying to be a good stepmother to her daughter. But when the Night Wisps murder an innocent man, Carolyn will be forced to protect her new legion without losing everything she loves in the process.