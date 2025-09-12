Author Terrence Allen’s New Book, “If I Lie to Myself, Who Can I Trust?” is a Collection of Emotionally Impactful Poetry That Highlights the Author’s Life Experiences
Recent release “If I Lie to Myself, Who Can I Trust?” from Page Publishing author Terrence Allen is an unforgettable collection of poetry that takes readers on a journey through the author’s personal experiences and innermost thoughts.
Powdersprings, GA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terrence Allen has completed his new book, “If I Lie to Myself, Who Can I Trust?”: a gripping and potent collection of poetry that gives readers a raw and real look into the author’s world.
The collection features poems including “Judas,” “Envision,” “Trickery,” “Wounded,” “Discernment,” “Back Against Da Wall,” “Eyez Wideshut,” “GOD,” “Awake,” “Understanding,” “Boundaries,” “Otis,” “Faces,” “I Tried,” “Man Down,” “Child Support,” and “You Must Be Out of Your Damn Mind.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terrence Allen’s autobiographical work takes readers into his mind, revealing his true thoughts and emotions.
Readers who wish to experience this distinctive work can purchase “If I Lie to Myself, Who Can I Trust?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The collection features poems including “Judas,” “Envision,” “Trickery,” “Wounded,” “Discernment,” “Back Against Da Wall,” “Eyez Wideshut,” “GOD,” “Awake,” “Understanding,” “Boundaries,” “Otis,” “Faces,” “I Tried,” “Man Down,” “Child Support,” and “You Must Be Out of Your Damn Mind.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terrence Allen’s autobiographical work takes readers into his mind, revealing his true thoughts and emotions.
Readers who wish to experience this distinctive work can purchase “If I Lie to Myself, Who Can I Trust?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories