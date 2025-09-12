Author Joshua Mancini’s New Book, "High School Boys and the Silver Legion," Follows the Events Leading Up to the Largest Terrorist Attack on a High School in History
Recent release “High School Boys and the Silver Legion” from Page Publishing author Joshua Mancini is the spine-chilling story of how one missing student leads to the largest terrorist attack on a high school in history.
Blue Springs, MO, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joshua Mancini, author of “Mind of McDavid,” has completed his new book, “High School Boys and the Silver Legion”: a spine-chilling novel that unpacks history’s largest terrorist attack on a high school.
Author Joshua Mancini is a sophomore in college pursuing a degree in philosophy.
Mancini writes, “The stairs were metal with a red border, cold and wet. They went down in a triangular pattern fully surrounded by a bleak-gray concrete wall. It was dark except for the dim-yellow LED on every other step. The men wore a black tunic with black pants. They each had a rifle tied to a black strap that was loosely wrapped around their body, swaying back and forth as they descended each step.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Mancini’s unpredictable tale explores how a case of one missing student becomes so much more than anyone could have imagined.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “High School Boys and the Silver Legion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Joshua Mancini is a sophomore in college pursuing a degree in philosophy.
Mancini writes, “The stairs were metal with a red border, cold and wet. They went down in a triangular pattern fully surrounded by a bleak-gray concrete wall. It was dark except for the dim-yellow LED on every other step. The men wore a black tunic with black pants. They each had a rifle tied to a black strap that was loosely wrapped around their body, swaying back and forth as they descended each step.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Mancini’s unpredictable tale explores how a case of one missing student becomes so much more than anyone could have imagined.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “High School Boys and the Silver Legion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories