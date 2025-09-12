Author Theresa Blume’s New Book, "Tony Triceratops' First Day," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Triceratops Who Must Stand Up to Bullies at His New School
Recent release “Tony Triceratops' First Day” from Page Publishing author Theresa Blume is a captivating story that follows Tony, a triceratops who is the new kid at his school. On his first day, Tony encounters a group of bullies, but decides to stand up for himself and his new friends, bringing their reign of terror to an end for everyone.
Marshfield, WI, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Theresa Blume, a loving mother and grandmother who lives in Marshfield, Wisconsin, with her husband and her service dog, Rosie, has completed her new book, “Tony Triceratops' First Day”: a heartfelt story of a young triceratops who helps out his new friends by putting the bullies at school in their place.
“Tony the Triceratops is the new kid at school, so it doesn’t take long for the bullies to find him, and he is put to the test,” writes Blume. “He shows the other kids (dinosaurs) how to handle the bullies and gives them a demonstration on how believing in yourself and helping others can change their situations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Theresa Blume’s engaging tale was written when her children were younger and they had just moved, and is partly inspired by their own experiences. With colorful, vibrant artwork to a powerful message, “Tony Triceratops' First Day” is sure to help young readers who feel out of control with their own bullies, encouraging them to stand up for themselves and others while also learning to forgive, just like Tony.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Tony Triceratops' First Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Tony the Triceratops is the new kid at school, so it doesn’t take long for the bullies to find him, and he is put to the test,” writes Blume. “He shows the other kids (dinosaurs) how to handle the bullies and gives them a demonstration on how believing in yourself and helping others can change their situations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Theresa Blume’s engaging tale was written when her children were younger and they had just moved, and is partly inspired by their own experiences. With colorful, vibrant artwork to a powerful message, “Tony Triceratops' First Day” is sure to help young readers who feel out of control with their own bullies, encouraging them to stand up for themselves and others while also learning to forgive, just like Tony.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Tony Triceratops' First Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories