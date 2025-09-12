Author Theresa Blume’s New Book, "Tony Triceratops' First Day," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Triceratops Who Must Stand Up to Bullies at His New School

Recent release “Tony Triceratops' First Day” from Page Publishing author Theresa Blume is a captivating story that follows Tony, a triceratops who is the new kid at his school. On his first day, Tony encounters a group of bullies, but decides to stand up for himself and his new friends, bringing their reign of terror to an end for everyone.