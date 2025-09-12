Author Patricia Mann, Ph.D.’s New Book, “In the Secret Place of Thunder,” is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey Back to Faith After Turning Away from God

Recent release “In the Secret Place of Thunder” from Covenant Books author Patricia Mann, Ph.D. is a heartfelt account that chronicles how the author found her faith once more after God delivered her from ruin to salvation. Deeply personal and candid, Mann’s story exemplifies God’s devotion to his children, no matter how far from the path they may stray.