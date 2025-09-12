Author Patricia Mann, Ph.D.’s New Book, “In the Secret Place of Thunder,” is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey Back to Faith After Turning Away from God
Recent release “In the Secret Place of Thunder” from Covenant Books author Patricia Mann, Ph.D. is a heartfelt account that chronicles how the author found her faith once more after God delivered her from ruin to salvation. Deeply personal and candid, Mann’s story exemplifies God’s devotion to his children, no matter how far from the path they may stray.
Athens, GA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Mann, Ph.D., a licensed professional counselor who does Christian mental health counseling online and holds a master’s in mental health counseling and a PhD, has completed her new book, “In the Secret Place of Thunder”: a stirring autobiography that explores how the author was brought back to her faith after encountering Christ in her life.
“‘In the Secret Place of Thunder’ tells the story of a woman who came from an atheist belief to know God,” writes Mann. “After God got her attention with a miraculous deliverance from cigarettes, she had an awesome respect for God! In fact, she loved Jesus so much that she promised Him she would do anything for Him, and that set her on a path of serving God among the poor.
“As she boarded the airplane to Oklahoma, she found that her Bible college classmates were on the plane also. They were going to a class that Chuck Pierce was teaching at the school in Oklahoma. Before going, she was assigned to read a book at home that he had written. So she was reading this book, and it tells her to say these points out loud. As she got to the one that said God was bringing new supplies to her house, the Holy Spirit came down on her, and her cat went running around in circles with her hair standing straight up, and God brought Dwyane into my life!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Mann, Ph.D.’s new book was written to glorify God and will help bring people back to the fold of Christ’s kingdom. Emotionally stirring and honest, “In the Secret Place of Thunder” serves as a powerful testament to the incredible love that God has for all his children, including those who have returned to him from a lack of faith and belief.
Readers can purchase “In the Secret Place of Thunder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
