Author Edward Allebest’s New Book, “Joseph Smith: The Man, The Prophet, The Disciple, The Controversies,” is an Honest Look at Joseph Smith and His Teachings

Recent release “Joseph Smith: The Man, The Prophet, The Disciple, The Controversies” from Covenant Books author Edward Allebest is a compelling read that aims to demystify who the prophet Joseph Smith was and the truth behind his teachings and controversies in an effort to fight back against detractors of the LDS faith.