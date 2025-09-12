Author Edward Allebest’s New Book, “Joseph Smith: The Man, The Prophet, The Disciple, The Controversies,” is an Honest Look at Joseph Smith and His Teachings
Recent release “Joseph Smith: The Man, The Prophet, The Disciple, The Controversies” from Covenant Books author Edward Allebest is a compelling read that aims to demystify who the prophet Joseph Smith was and the truth behind his teachings and controversies in an effort to fight back against detractors of the LDS faith.
Laguna Hills, CA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edward Allebest, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who works as an attorney specializing in estate, business, tax, and charitable planning, has completed his new book, “Joseph Smith: The Man, The Prophet, The Disciple, The Controversies”: a comprehensive overview of the founder of the Mormon religion, looking at his life and teachings as well as his controversies that people often use to try and push an anti-LDS rhetoric.
Author Edward Allebest was a cofounder and board member of the Howard W. Hunter Foundation and its Mormon Studies Program at Claremont Graduate University. Allebest is additionally president of the Major Howard Egan Foundation, which promotes LDS pioneer history research, and is also a member of the Mormon History Association. The author has also been a member of the National Board of Advisors for Southern Virginia University and a member of the Board of Advisors for the School of Business at Utah Valley University. He holds a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in mass communications from BYU, an MBA degree in finance from California State University, and a juris doctorate degree from George Washington University, Washington, DC.
Without some fundamental knowledge about Joseph Smith and his legacy, these anti-LDS materials can create confusion, doubt, and a crisis of faith.
The first three essays of this collection explore Joseph Smith’s character, accomplishments, and discipleship. With that foundational information in place, the reader is better prepared to examine the various controversies.
The fourth essay delves into the quagmire of criticisms that have enveloped Joseph Smith, his doctrine, and the LDS Church and suggests how to navigate the tactics used by antagonists.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Edward Allebest’s new book will help readers gain a better understanding of who Joseph Smith was, providing the tools they need to fight back against those who lie about his character and teachings in order to tear down the Mormon church.
Readers can purchase “Joseph Smith: The Man, The Prophet, The Disciple, The Controversies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
