Author Sabrina Abbott’s New Book, "What to Expect," is a Poignant Guide to Help Parents Navigate Their Journey After Their Child is Diagnosed with Special Needs
Recent release “What to Expect” from Covenant Books author Sabrina Abbott is a deeply personal guide that explores what happens after a child is diagnosed with special needs. Inspired by the author’s own experiences, “What to Expect” is a valuable resource for any parents in the post-diagnosis state who feel lost and unsure of how to prepare for what comes next.
Milan, TN, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sabrina Abbott, a devoted mother of eight who holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership, has completed her new book, “What to Expect”: an enlightening guide to what can be expected after one’s child is diagnosed with special needs.
Author Sabrina Abbott has dedicated her life to helping others, with a particular focus on elderly care and supporting families in need. She has served on numerous committees, including the Elder Abuse Council, the Foster/Adoptive Committee, and the Human Rights Committee, where she has worked tirelessly to support vulnerable populations. Her passion for advocacy and service has been a constant throughout her personal and professional life. In 2015, Sabrina’s life took a transformative turn when she gave birth to a special needs child. This experience fueled her mission to help families navigate the complexities of healthcare and support systems.
“Jaden was born full-term and seemingly healthy,” writes Abbott. “Each day, he seemed to get sicker and cry more. I was so frustrated, and I did not know what to do for him. I kept taking him to the doctor, but no one took me seriously. He is my eighth child, and I was keenly aware of how babies grow and develop. He was miserable, and it was breaking my heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sabrina Abbott’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s commitment to improving the lives of others, and offers readers guidance, empathy, and the knowledge she has gained through her own experiences.
Readers can purchase “What to Expect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
