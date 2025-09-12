Author Sabrina Abbott’s New Book, "What to Expect," is a Poignant Guide to Help Parents Navigate Their Journey After Their Child is Diagnosed with Special Needs

Recent release “What to Expect” from Covenant Books author Sabrina Abbott is a deeply personal guide that explores what happens after a child is diagnosed with special needs. Inspired by the author’s own experiences, “What to Expect” is a valuable resource for any parents in the post-diagnosis state who feel lost and unsure of how to prepare for what comes next.