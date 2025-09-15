Scott Firsing Releases Gripping Debut Techno-Thriller Novel "Uranium Sky"
Scott Sky Advisors Founder's book is a high-stakes fusion of nuclear intrigue, ancient mysteries, space exploration, and humanity’s first contact.
Austin, TX, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Uranium Sky," the debut novel by Scott Sky Advisors Founder and President Scott Firsing, PhD, launches readers into a pulse-pounding geopolitical techno-thriller that blends stolen uranium, ancient alien artifacts, humanity’s first steps toward Mars—and the possibility of first contact.
Set across continents and centuries, Uranium Sky follows Austin Texas based nuclear expert and professor Dr. John Carver as he unravels a global conspiracy involving a charismatic Egyptian president, clandestine space missions, and technologies that defy modern science. From the fortified vaults of South Africa’s Pelindaba nuclear facility to the hidden tombs beneath Egypt’s sands, Carver races against time to stop forces that could alter the course of human evolution—or end it entirely.
Blending the hard science and geopolitical intrigue of Tom Clancy with the cinematic scope of The Martian and the mysteries of Ancient Aliens, Uranium Sky has the makings of the next Jack Ryan or Jason Bourne franchise—smart, suspenseful, and impossible to put down.
“I wanted to write a story that feels one headline away from reality,” says Firsing. “The science, the geopolitics, and the history are real—it’s the connections between them that take the reader into uncharted territory.”
Drawing on his expertise in international relations, aerospace policy, and global security, Firsing grounds his story in authentic detail. His career has taken him from UN summits to SpaceX launch pads, experiences that lend Uranium Skyits rich, cinematic realism. Even real-world figures such as Elon Musk make appearances, blurring the line between fact and fiction.
"Uranium Sky" is available now in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and through the official Uranium Sky .com website.
Contact
Melody Borg
843-742-2723
scottskyadvisors.com
