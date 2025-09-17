The Green Green Book: Expanded Edition with a Traveler’s Guide to Black-Owned Agricultural Spaces and Foraging Forests
Indigo Rain Publishing proudly announces the release of "The Green Green Book: Expanded Edition with a Traveler’s Guide to Black-Owned Agricultural Spaces and Foraging Forests," the groundbreaking work by Dr. LaTatia Stroud, educator, author, and advocate for agricultural equity.
Las Vegas, NV, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Indigo Rain Publishing Announces Release of The Green Green Book: Expanded Edition
Indigo Rain Publishing announces the release of The Green Green Book: Expanded Edition with a Traveler’s Guide to Black-Owned Agricultural Spaces and Foraging Forests, by Dr. LaTatia Stroud, educator, author, and advocate for agricultural equity.
The expanded edition builds on the original work, combining history, guidebook, poetry, and cultural reflection. It continues the mission of honoring Black farmers, gardeners, and food producers while offering practical tools and resources for readers interested in agriculture, homesteading, and sustainable travel.
“Our ancestors carried farming wisdom across oceans and generations — and I pulled those threads together in my new book. This is more than a guide, it’s our story,” said Dr. Stroud.]
Highlights of the Expanded Edition include:
- A 50-state traveler’s guide to Black-owned agricultural spaces and public foraging land.
- Resources for homesteaders, growers, and supporters of Black-owned agriculture.
- Guidance on securing a farm number, applying for grants, and building networks.
- Reflections on homesteading while Black, exploring resilience, history, and land-based traditions.
First published to connect readers with Black farmers and agricultural communities, The Green Green Book also addresses the complex history of Black land stewardship in the United States. This new edition expands that vision with additional maps, tools, and first-hand accounts designed to support both new and experienced growers.
About the Author
Dr. LaTatia Stroud is an educator with more than 30 years of teaching experience in urban and rural communities. She is the founder of The Green Green Book Project, an initiative dedicated to preserving and promoting Black agricultural knowledge for future generations.
Availability
The Green Green Book: Expanded Edition (Paperback, $23.99) is now available through major booksellers, online retailers, and BlackTribe.org.
Contact
Dr. LaTatia Stroud
773-499-2668
https://www.blacktribe.org/thegreengreenbook.html
