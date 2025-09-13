ScottMadden Releases Energy Industry Update: “Complicated”

This Energy Industry Update, themed "Complicated," examines three defining themes, among others: the rising energy demands of and energy industry potential for AI, the rapid expansion of large electrical loads and the rate implications for utilities and customers, and the critical role of flexible resources (including storage) in ensuring grid reliability amid growing renewable deployment and electrification. As decision-makers confront these challenges, actionable insights are essential.