Author Robin Friberg’s New Book, "Family Size Packages: Memoir of Becoming an Empty Nester," Takes Readers Into the Experience of a New Empty Nester
Recent release “Family Size Packages: Memoir of Becoming an Empty Nester” from Page Publishing author Robin Friberg is a candid and compelling work that takes readers through a mother’s journey processing an empty nest.
Wareham, MA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robin Friberg, who lives in Massachusetts, where she was born and raised, has completed her new book, “Family Size Packages: Memoir of Becoming an Empty Nester”: a captivating account of a mother confronting the reality of her life changing as her children have grown up.
A supermarket becomes a place of powerful recollections as Friberg travels the grocery store aisles, like pages of a scrapbook, seeing various grocery items that link loving memories of her children’s childhood and family times. Pushing herself through the store, feeling lost and out of place, she feels love, joy, and clarity by the time she reaches the checkout. This experience helped bridge the gap between letting go and passionately embracing her new place as a mom.
When Friberg isn’t working full-time writing contracts, she’s traveling, gardening, inventing, learning something new, or writing memoirs and songs. Becoming a mother at an early age and raising two families, experiencing empty-nest syndrome was paralyzing for her, which led to writing this book, “Family-Size Packages.” The reality of being an empty nester becomes painful while grocery shopping, only for herself, for the very first time.
Friberg writes, “Over the years, dealing with tough storms with no electricity, I started storm prepping. I researched emergency preparedness websites, read many books and FEMA articles that circulate newspapers every winter. I created notes, lists and to-dos which I keep at arm’s length for quick reference; I even have copies saved on my cellphone. These checklists have eliminated a lot of anxiety for me while I’m rushing from work, picking up the kids, and doing errands. Having a check list helps me stay calm as storms can come very quickly in New England. I rarely watch television, but I do try to stay up on current events. I typically hear the latest stories around the office watercooler.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robin Friberg’s insightful tale captures the experience of adjusting to some of life’s biggest changes.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Family Size Packages: Memoir of Becoming an Empty Nester” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
