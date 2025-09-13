Asteriosoft Delivered Custom DSP MVP for European Media Buying Agency
Asteriosoft announced the successful delivery of a custom Demand-Side Platform (DSP) MVP for a major European media buying agency. By adopting their solution, the client consolidated functionality from three DSP platforms while providing enhanced geo-targeting capabilities for logistics and retail clients.
Alexandria, VA, September 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The agency struggled with operational inefficiencies managing three different DSP platforms simultaneously, limiting revenue growth and targeting options for location-sensitive campaigns.
Asteriosoft developed a custom DSP featuring:
Precision Geo-Fencing: IP-based targeting and targeting by coordinates (a usage of latitude/longitude data)
Robust Functionality: Single platform incorporating essential features from multiple DSP systems
Enhanced Data Analytics: Direct data access for analytics teams to validate targeting models and access to raw logs.
Industry-Specific Optimization: Specialized features for logistics and retail sectors
Following a three-phase development approach, the MVP was completed in 3 months. Traffic integration went live immediately after launch. The client is already running campaigns and generating revenue while Phase 2 development continues, demonstrating immediate platform adoption and operational efficiency gains.
About Asteriosoft
Since 2006, Asteriosoft has specialized in developing custom AdTech solutions with proven expertise in high-performance platforms handling 1.5M+ QPS for major industry players. Along the way, Asteriosoft has developed six custom DSPs for clients around the world showing its consistent expertise in programmatic platform building. With offices in the USA, Slovenia, and Montenegro, Asteriosoft delivers complete programmatic infrastructure worldwide, including DSPs, DMPs, SSPs, and ad servers.
The team develops both turnkey solutions and tailored systems, powering the core technology behind leading ad platforms. From rapid deployments to complex, scalable architectures, Asteriosoft helps clients achieve lasting success in the programmatic space.
Contact
AsteriosoftContact
Anastasiya Zemlyanskaya
+38268224906
www.asteriosoft.com
