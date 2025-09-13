Pennington Biomedical Invites Health Care Providers to Childhood Obesity Conference “Be the Reason Kids Greaux Healthy,” Oct. 2-3
A pre-conference motivational interviewing workshop is also available for hands-on communication effectiveness training.
Baton Rouge, LA, September 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pennington Biomedical is proud to host the 2025 Childhood Obesity Conference, presented by the Greaux Health initiative, on Oct. 3 at its C.B. Pennington, Jr. Conference Center. Guests are also invited to a pre-conference Motivational Interviewing Workshop on Thursday, Oct. 2. Registration is now available at bit.ly/2025BeTheReasonConference.
Pennington Biomedical held the first Childhood Obesity Conference in 2008, attracting physicians and health care professionals to share knowledge on preventing and treating childhood obesity. This year’s conference, ‘Be the Reason Kids Greaux Healthy,’ aims to advance Louisiana’s efforts to combat childhood obesity through education, community engagement and health promotion.
“Pennington Biomedical is pleased to welcome healthcare providers, physicians, and all professionals dedicated to addressing childhood obesity and promoting healthier futures for our children," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. "This Childhood Obesity Conference provides an essential platform for participants to access cutting-edge research, evidence-based strategies, and clinical insights that are advancing the field of pediatric obesity treatment and prevention.”
Participants can earn up to 7.5 continuing medical education credits (CMEs) and gain practical tools and insights to support healthier futures for Louisiana’s children. Four of these CMEs are available for the full-day conference, and the remaining 3.5 CMEs are available at the pre-conference workshop. The workshop gives participants hands-on training to strengthen communication skills and effectiveness in behavior-change counseling.
Pennington Biomedical is committed to applying the latest in peer-reviewed research to the practical application of childhood health and nutrition advice. In alignment with the mission of the Greaux Healthy initiative, the conference offers health care professionals from across the region networking opportunities to share best practices and new insights.The 2025 Childhood Obesity Conference is designed for professionals and advocates dedicated to improving child health and wellness. In addition to public health practitioners, physicians and pediatricians, Greaux Healthy also encourages nurses, dietitians and nutritionists, social workers and counselors, community and nonprofit leaders, policymakers and advocates to attend.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Pennington Biomedical held the first Childhood Obesity Conference in 2008, attracting physicians and health care professionals to share knowledge on preventing and treating childhood obesity. This year’s conference, ‘Be the Reason Kids Greaux Healthy,’ aims to advance Louisiana’s efforts to combat childhood obesity through education, community engagement and health promotion.
“Pennington Biomedical is pleased to welcome healthcare providers, physicians, and all professionals dedicated to addressing childhood obesity and promoting healthier futures for our children," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. "This Childhood Obesity Conference provides an essential platform for participants to access cutting-edge research, evidence-based strategies, and clinical insights that are advancing the field of pediatric obesity treatment and prevention.”
Participants can earn up to 7.5 continuing medical education credits (CMEs) and gain practical tools and insights to support healthier futures for Louisiana’s children. Four of these CMEs are available for the full-day conference, and the remaining 3.5 CMEs are available at the pre-conference workshop. The workshop gives participants hands-on training to strengthen communication skills and effectiveness in behavior-change counseling.
Pennington Biomedical is committed to applying the latest in peer-reviewed research to the practical application of childhood health and nutrition advice. In alignment with the mission of the Greaux Healthy initiative, the conference offers health care professionals from across the region networking opportunities to share best practices and new insights.The 2025 Childhood Obesity Conference is designed for professionals and advocates dedicated to improving child health and wellness. In addition to public health practitioners, physicians and pediatricians, Greaux Healthy also encourages nurses, dietitians and nutritionists, social workers and counselors, community and nonprofit leaders, policymakers and advocates to attend.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories