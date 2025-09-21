Copper Mountain Technologies Introduces Affordable New VTR0102 and VTR0302 VNAs for a Broad Range of RF Applications

Copper Mountain Technologies launches new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers: value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs designed for common S11 and S21 measurements.