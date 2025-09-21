Copper Mountain Technologies Introduces Affordable New VTR0102 and VTR0302 VNAs for a Broad Range of RF Applications
Copper Mountain Technologies launches new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers: value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs designed for common S11 and S21 measurements.
Indianapolis, IN, September 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Copper Mountain Technologies is announcing the launch of the new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers. These value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs are designed for common S11 and S21 measurements, making them ideal for testing antennas, filters, amplifiers, transmission lines and cables.
Delivering a fast measurement speed, respectable dynamic range, and all the standard features users expect from the CMT software, these VNAs offer robust performance suitable for lab, production, and field environments. In addition to running on Windows or Linux operating system on a PC, laptop, tablet, or x86 board single-board computer, the VNA software will execute on ARM processors, so a Raspberry Pi can be used to operate these VNAs. By combining this performance and versatility with accessible pricing, the VTR0102 and VTR0302 empower engineers to expand their measurement capabilities and explore new applications with greater flexibility.
The VTR0102 and VTR0302 are well-suited for land mobile radio (LMR) users performing filter and diplexer tuning or antenna and feedline verification. Broadcast engineers can use it for antenna design and evaluation, with easy adaptation to 75 Ohm systems using matching pads. Additional applications include evaluating cellular power amplifiers and antennas or testing components commonly used in military radar systems such as low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), mixers, and circulators.
About Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers all over the world. It is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN USA, with R&D, manufacturing and service center in the European Union, and sales offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. The company pioneered metrology-grade USB VNAs in 2011 and continues to push for innovation and change in the industry, offering a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances to 330 GHz. The VNAs use software for Windows® or Linux® operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. CMT VNAs are used by engineers in many different industries, including defense, automotive, materials measurement, medical imaging and diagnostics, broadcasting, and telecommunications. All CMT VNAs include application and automation support, and years of engineering expertise at your disposal.
Justin Bragg
317-222-5400
https://coppermountaintech.com/
